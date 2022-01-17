Less than 1 700 new Covid-19 cases recorded in SA on Monday

CAPE TOWN - South Africa record less than 1 700 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, with 25 deaths in the last 24-48 hours. “Today the institute reports 1 691 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 560 921,” South Africa’s National Insitute for Communicable Diseases reports on Monday.

A total of 18 171 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours, coupled with 1 691 new cases representing a positivity rate of 9.3% Gauteng recorded the majority of new cases on Monday, followed by the Western Cape and then KwaZulu-Natal. “Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 87 deaths and of these, 25 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 93 451 to date,” the institute reports.

Current hospital admissions have been steadily declining despite 114 more patients being admitted in the last 24 hours across both the public and private sectors. NICD‘s data reveals 8 783 current hospital admissions on Monday, January 10, compared to 7 700 on Monday, January 17. Meanwhile, the country administered 86 119 vaccines on Monday, the majority of which occurred in Gauteng (27 215), followed by the Western Cape (13 790) and then KwaZulu-Natal (12 933).