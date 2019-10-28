Lesufi's apology for apartheid flag gaffe divides social media
That flag, unfortunately is spoiling it! This team @Springboks belongs to all of us. Let’s avoid hurting each other unnecessarily. #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/7GIbY0iGzv— Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) October 27, 2019
It wasn’t the old flag. The people are celebrating their captain and their team. They don’t need this fake kak. pic.twitter.com/AThuuyHFLQ— IG: johngoliath (@JohnGoliath82) October 27, 2019
But the guy isn't carrying an old flag.. look at his shoulder..? I think unverified picture can fuel hate & division— Mangi Tshikomba (@mangi_tshikomba) October 27, 2019
Sincere apologies 👏🏾 fellow South Africans 🇿🇦 the initial angle was completely wrong! Let’s celebrate the team’s win @Springboks Forward with social cohesion. We are better together than divided! Apartheid flag divides South African 🇿🇦 flag unites! Slaan hulle die volgende week! pic.twitter.com/ZUdbfPxYwb— Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) October 27, 2019
Problem is that u r constantly looking for thorns even in a bunch sunflowers,where is @mzwandileMasina now,politicians are mostly the cause of racial divisions on this platforms but hey who am i to bluff about it— fred (@Legwabe_fred) October 27, 2019
People in leadership are quick to divide the nation. Anyway ask your buddies to apologize too.— OG_Daniel (@OG_Sibzo) October 27, 2019
Now that's more like it. we accept your apology MEC... let's make sure our nation are fully behind these warriors of ours! #StrongerTogether— Blaze Abrahams (@Blaze1up2) October 27, 2019
Well done for apologizing - you often launch campaigns based on Twitter visuals yet its difficult to get the full context of a situation from one low quality photo. Please, there is a lot going on, let's not inflame emotions any more than necessary— Gillian Faichnie (@GillianF) October 27, 2019