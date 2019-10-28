Gauteng MEC of Education Panyaza Lesufi. File photo: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA).
Johannesburg - An apology from Gauteng Education and Youth Development MEC Panyaza Lesufi for a tweet on the apartheid flag at a Rugby World Cup match has left social media divided. 

Lesufi on Sunday tweeted a picture of a group of rugby supporters at Sunday's semi-final clash between the Springboks and Wales, with one supporter seen draped in a South African flag.

The MEC mistook the flag for the contentious old apartheid flag, lamenting that it was "spoiling" the occasion and urging people to avoid hurting each other unnecessarily. 

The gratuitous display of that flag was earlier this year banned by the  Equality Court, sitting at the South Gauteng High Court, which said it amounted to hate speech.


Tweeps however, were quick to point out that the supporter in fact was draped in a South African flag, calling on Lesufi to apologise for the blunder. 

On Monday morning, the MEC offered a "sincere apology" for the gaffe, urging fellow South Africans to join in celebrating the Boks' victory. 


While many lauded Lesufi for owning up to his mistake and apologising, others slammed him for sowing racial division and for not deleting his original post. 

See some of the reactions to Lesufi's apology: 

IOL