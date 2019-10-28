Tripoli - Libya's internationally recognised government has stopped the salaries of over 150,000 teachers and other education ministry staff who do not have proper documents, the ministry said in an anti-corruption push that sparked protests.
Libya suffers from a bloated public service paying salaries to ghost workers who got on to the payroll during the chaos in the country since the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.
The education ministry said in a statement late on Sunday that the affected staff had been receiving salaries without providing documents that prove they work in government offices.
More than 800 education administrative staff will also be questioned for violating laws such as being absent from work without permission, the ministry said.
Emad Badi, a researcher, said Libya had about 550,000 teachers for a country of six million people, which was not sustainable "to say the least".