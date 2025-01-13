Limpopo faces deadly flooding and drowning incidents amid heavy rains

Limpopo province is grappling with heavy rains and severe flooding that caused widespread damage including the destruction of low-water bridges and a rise in drowning incidents. The heavy rainfall has left residents stranded, unable to access essential services, such as clinics.

The continuous downpours have led to water overflowing bridges, some of which have collapsed. Thousands of residents are now cut off from crucial services, while drowning incidents have surged, claiming lives and leaving others missing. Recently, police in Giyane have opened a case of inquest following the discovery of a lifeless body of Nkanelo Hlungwani, a 14-years-old Grade 7 learner from Ngove village.

According to Limpopo police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng, Hlungwani and his four friends had gone to view rising waters of the Ritavi river, on January 11. “They decided to enter inside the river to cross to the other side and come back to their original side of the river,” Thakeng said. He said while they were returning, one of them was swept by the water that was flowing.

“SAPS drivers were summoned to the scene and the body was retrieved on January 1.” Thakeng confirmed that the deceased was identified at the scene, and an investigation into the incident is ongoing. Limpopo police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has urged parents and guardians to keep children away from playing in overflowing rivers.

“It's a dangerous practice that may lead to unintended results especially during this time of the year when we are experiencing heavy rains,” Hadebe warned. In a separate incident, the mayor of the Greater Giyani municipality, Thandi Zitha, reported that two children drowned at Khaxani village under the Dzumeri Traditional Council, and were laid to rest January 10. Additionally, a three-year-old child drowned in an open toilet pit at Ndhambhi village, on January 11, sparking renewed concerns about the safety of pit toilets, particularly in public schools.

Zitha has appealed for greater vigilance among parents as heavy rains continue to pour down. ”Let us warn our children about the dangers of playing near water streams, dams or rivers. Let us close all open pits to save the lives of unsuspecting innocent children,” she said. In Lesodi Motlana village, on the outskirts of Mokopane, local residents are worried about the Mokamole bridge, where heavy rains have caused water to overflow.

The one-lane bridge has been a longstanding issue, and while a reconstruction project began last year, it has not yet been completed. Residents are concerned about the risk of children swimming in the river, potentially leading to drownings. “We are deeply concerned about the rising water levels and the danger it poses, especially with children potentially going to the bridge to swim, which could lead to drownings or fatalities,” said a resident, Jouline Botlholo.

Residents of nearby villages, including Makekeng, have been left unable to access healthcare services at the Mokamole clinic, at Lesodi, as flood waters have affected the roads leading to the facility. Another bridge in Nkgoru village, located nearby, is also experiencing dangerously high water levels due to the heavy rains, where the water is overflowing on top of the pedestrian bridge, sparking fear among locals. Additionally, two bridges at the raging Kgole river in Galakwena village in Bakenberg have reportedly collapsed and left 28 villages stranded. Reports states that residents have been cut off from accessing nearby Mokopane town, as vehicles are not able to cross the damaged bridge.

In Lephalale’s Witpoort, three people - two boys and an adult - drowned in the raging Phalala River on January 1. The two bodies of the victims have been recovered, but a 10-year-old boy remains missing. The police said the river has a history of drowning incidents, including the February 7, 2024, attack of a 10-year-old boy by a crocodile, leaving the child missing while an 18-year-old survived. Meanwhile, the Limpopo MEC of Cooperative Governance, Human Settlement, and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Basikopo Makamu has urged residents across the province to exercise caution due to the ongoing heavy rains and localised flooding.