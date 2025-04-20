Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaGovernment At WorkEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaGovernment At WorkEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Shop @ LootIOL Property
Independent Online

Sunday, April 20, 2025

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Limpopo police arrest man for kidnap and attempted murder

A 44-year-old male suspect is set to appear before Modimolle Magistrate's Court following his arrest for kidnapping and attempted murder of a 42-year-old woman in Modimolle extension 10.

A 44-year-old male suspect is set to appear before Modimolle Magistrate's Court following his arrest for kidnapping and attempted murder of a 42-year-old woman in Modimolle extension 10.

Image by: File Photo

Published 6m ago

Share

Police have arrested a 44-year-old man who allegedly kidnapped and tried to kill a woman in Modimolle, extension 10 in Polokwane.

Police said on December 24, last year, the man came from work and found the 42-year-old woman at home.

"The woman went to fetch water from her neighbour and the man allegedly followed her and started hitting her," said provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

Police said the man put the woman in his car and allegedly drove to Soshanguve.

"He allegedly assaulted her during the trip and locked her inside the boot. The car broke down along the way to Swartdam and the driver alighted. This was when the woman managed to flee," added Ledwaba.

Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel. 

Police added that police followed up on information and Modimolle detectives arrested the man along the R101 to Modimolle.

"He is expected to appear before the Modimolle Magistrate's Court on Tuesday for charges of kidnapping and attempted murder. Investigations continue," Ledwaba said.

IOL

Related Topics:

crime and courtskidnapattempted murderlimpopopolokwane