Limpopo police arrest man for kidnap and attempted murder

Police have arrested a 44-year-old man who allegedly kidnapped and tried to kill a woman in Modimolle, extension 10 in Polokwane. Police said on December 24, last year, the man came from work and found the 42-year-old woman at home.

"The woman went to fetch water from her neighbour and the man allegedly followed her and started hitting her," said provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. Police said the man put the woman in his car and allegedly drove to Soshanguve. "He allegedly assaulted her during the trip and locked her inside the boot. The car broke down along the way to Swartdam and the driver alighted. This was when the woman managed to flee," added Ledwaba.