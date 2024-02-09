Limpopo rapist slept after violating teenage girl, and was stabbed by the victim

The Groblersdal Regional Court has sentenced a 24-year-old man to 10 years imprisonment for raping an 18-year-old girl in Groblersdal. The rape incident happened in 2020, according to Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“The trial court heard that the victim, on July 6, 2020, at about 6.30pm, was walking along the R579 when an unknown man grabbed her from behind and threatened to stab her with a knife,” said Ledwaba. The assailant then dragged the hapless teenager to an abandoned house where he raped her. “It was further heard that the accused fell asleep, and the victim grabbed the knife and stabbed him. That is how she managed to escape,” said Ledwaba.

The distraught and naked woman ran to the nearby house to seek help, and police were then called to the scene. "The suspect was arrested shortly after the incident and was positively linked with the rape ordeal through DNA," he said. "The case was thoroughly investigated by Sergeant Alfred Mphahlele attached to the Groblersdal family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit."

After the sentencing, acting provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Major General Jan Scheepers commented that the “lengthy sentence” was welcome, and sends a clear message that perpetrators of gender-based violence “will be dealt with harshly and without compromise”. In November, IOL reported that a serial rapist from Limpopo was sentenced to two life terms, plus 17 years imprisonment by the Nkowa-Nkowa Regional Court. Tumelo Doctor Malatji, 37, was convicted on three counts of rape, kidnapping, and assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.