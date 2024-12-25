Limpopo road safety concerns: Nearly 200 drivers arrested for drunk driving since December

The African National Congress (ANC) in Limpopo has expressed concern over the spate of road fatalities and drunk driving incidents during festive season in the province. The Limpopo Development of Transport and Community Safety has arrested close 200 people for drunk driving since the start of December.

Spokesperson for the Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety Tidimalo Chuene said the department is intensifying efforts to combat drinking and driving, especially on Christmas Day. Chuene issued a strong warning to all road users to exercise extreme caution and responsibility. “As of today, 181 motorists have already been arrested for drunk driving since the beginning of December 2024,” Chuene said.

She emphasised that the Department is taking a zero-tolerance approach to drinking and driving, increasing its visibility on the roads, conducting regular roadblocks, and arresting anyone found driving under the influence of alcohol. “Christmas celebrations should not compromise road safety. Drinking and driving, as well as walking drunk in areas with moving traffic, pose significant risks to individuals and other road users,” she added. She urged all road users to plan ahead, designate sober drivers, and avoid walking in areas with moving traffic.

“Pedestrians are also encouraged to wear visible clothing and cross the road where it is safe to do so,” Chuene added. Meanwhile, ANC’s spokesperson in Limpopo Jimmy Machaka echoed the department’s statement on calling on caution as many people do last-minute shopping and travel with their loved ones. “Christmas is meant to be a time for break, where families gather and spend time together, while others are holidaying or at places of worship,” Machaka said.

Machaka expressed concern about the two fatalities in the province, one which occurred on the N1 North collision near Botlokwa, which claimed the lives of seven people, and another one in Musina, which claimed four lives. Both of the accidents were reportedly caused by reckless driving, especially unsafe overtaking, he said. “Multiple fatalities in their nature have an adverse effect on the economy, as victims are mostly breadwinners, whose deaths lead to their dependents living in perpetual abject poverty,” he said.

He also raised alarm on the increase in pedestrian fatalities, happening on the provincial roads. “A total of three pedestrians were killed on the roads, on Saturday, December 21 2024 alone.” According to Machaka the high number of pedestrian deaths is caused by people who are walking long distances while drunk, mostly after leaving liquor stores far from their homes.

“This has proven to be one of the major causes of the high numbers of pedestrian fatalities, as revellers cross busy roads while drunk,” he said. According to him the provincial government continues to maintain constant metro police presence. “The continued presence of (Member of the Executive Council) MECs at various road safety operations throughout the Provincial roads, on the directive of Premier, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, is also encouraging.”