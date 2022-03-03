10 arrested in Limpopo for mining gold illegally

Rustenburg –Ten suspected illegal gold miners were arrested and mining equipment valued at over R1.1 million has been seized in Lulekani, Limpopo, the Hawks said. Spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said they were arrested during an intelligence-driven operation at Scheiding Farm on Tuesday.

"During the operation, four suspects were found in possession of unwrought gold, while six others were caught while mining. The team managed to seize three bags containing suspected gold-bearing material, one bottle containing unwrought gold, four motor vehicles and different mining equipment to the value of over R1.1 million," Maluleke said. They were arrested for contravening the Precious Metal Act. Meanwhile, in the Free State, police said a father and son were arrested for possession of suspected stolen copper cable with an estimated value of R19 000.

Spokesperson Captain Malebo Khosana said two highway patrol officers were in duty on the N1in Kroonstad when they noticed a vehicle being driven suspiciously. They stopped and searched the grey BMW. "Inside the boot they found a black refuse bag containing empty cans of soft drinks placed in front obscuring the other loaded items. After removing it there were 10kg bags containing copper cables. "The two males alleging to be a father aged, 56, and son who is 36-years-old, were arrested for possession of suspected stolen items (copper cables). The weight of the confiscated copper is about 164 kg with an estimated value of R19 000," Captain Khosana said.