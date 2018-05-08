Giyani - A 10-year-old girl was found hanging from a tree in Saselamani near Giyani, Limpopo police have revealed.

The Grade 4 schoolgirl has been identified as Ntwisiso Tshabalala.

Spokeswoman Constable Pinkie Ramakgoakgoa said the tragic incident was discovered by the girl's friend on Sunday.

"The tragedy was discovered by the deceased 's friend, who is the same age as the deceased. The traumatised child alerted the elders after seeing her friend swinging from a tree behind the house. Police and the medical emergency services were notified and upon their arrival, she was certified dead," said Tshabalala.

An inquest docket has been opened.

African News Agency/ANA