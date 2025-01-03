11 murders in Limpopo in three days, mostly from domestic-related incidents, say police

A total of 11 people were murdered in Limpopo in just three days. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the murders took place between December 31, 2024, and January 2, 2025.

"The majority of these murders are believed to be emanating from domestic-related disputes," said Ledwaba. He said the Limpopo police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has ordered the investigating teams across all districts to mobilise all resources at their disposal to track down and apprehend suspects involved in the gruesome killings of victims. Seven people have been arrested so far.

He said in one of the incidents, a woman was hacked to death, allegedly by her husband, in Bolobedu, Mopani district on New Year's Day. In another incident, a woman allegedly stabbed her boyfriend to death in Phagameng in Modimolle. "It is alleged the boyfriend found the girlfriend interacting with a stranger and assaulted her, the girlfriend retaliated by stabbing him to death."

In Shongoane, a man allegedly killed his biological brother on New Year's Day. Hadebe said they had observed that majority of these cases are a result of domestic violence. "We call upon communities to seek professional assistance from social workers, pastors and traditional authorities in case they have disputes in their relationships."