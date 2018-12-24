An 11-year-old boy is still missing after he was taken by a crocodile at the Damani Dam near Thohoyandou in Limpopo on Saturday afternoon. Picture: SAPS

Thohoyandou - An 11-year-old boy is still missing after he was taken by a crocodile at the Damani Dam near Thohoyandou, Limpopo police said on Sunday. Kundani Daswa, from Khubvi outside Thohoyandou, was together with his friends washing clothes at the "crocodile-infested" Damani Dam at about 4pm on Saturday afternoon when a crocodile suddenly emerged from the water and attacked him, Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

Police were informed and a search and rescue team was immediately activated. The search continued and was adjourned when it became dark. The search resumed on Sunday morning and was continuing.

"Parents are urged to look after their children and at all times caution them against frequenting hazardous places, such as crocodile-infested rivers and dams," Ngoepe said.

