Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, September 1, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

18 suspects killed during shootout with police in Limpopo

Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Published 47m ago

Share

A total of 18 suspects were killed during a shootout with police in Limpopo on Friday afternoon.

High-profile police officials are on their way to the crime scene in Makhonda.

These officials include General Fannie Masemola, the National Commissioner of the South African Police Services; General Lebeya, the national head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks); and the Deputy National Commissioner of Policing, Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said more details would be made available at a later stage.

It is unclear what crimes the suspects are allegedly linked to.

* This is a developing story, and more details will follow.

IOL News

Related Topics:

SAPSHawksCrime and courtsShootingMurder