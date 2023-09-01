A total of 18 suspects were killed during a shootout with police in Limpopo on Friday afternoon. High-profile police officials are on their way to the crime scene in Makhonda.

These officials include General Fannie Masemola, the National Commissioner of the South African Police Services; General Lebeya, the national head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks); and the Deputy National Commissioner of Policing, Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili. National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said more details would be made available at a later stage. It is unclear what crimes the suspects are allegedly linked to.