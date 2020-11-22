2 arrested for impersonating Hawks members

Polokwane - Two suspects, aged 24 and 27, have been arrested for alleged corruption and impersonating Hawks members in Marble Hall, Limpopo.

The complainant, who is a director of a company that was awarded a tender to supply Covid-19 personal protective equipment in Mpumalanga, allegedly received a call from one of the suspects who introduced himself as a member of the Hawks stationed in Mpumalanga.

It is further alleged that the suspect told the victim that he was investigating a case of corruption against him and demanded R50 000 in order to squash the docket.

The matter was reported to the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation, resulting in the arrest of two suspects immediately after receiving R20 000.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects are not members of the Hawks as they allegedly claimed. They were also found in possession of fraudulent documents with the Hawks logo.