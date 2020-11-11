3-year-old Limpopo boys suffocate inside old car

Polokwane – Two young Limpopo boys who went missing on Monday have been found dead. The boys, who are related, apparently suffocated after accidentally locking themselves inside an old vehicle.

The 3-year-old boys went missing while attending a morning church service in Maupa village, according to provincial police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

“According to the mother of one of the deceased, the victims left home to (go to) the church and it was only realised in the evening that the children were missing.” Family members searched around the village but the boys, who are cousins, were not found, Moatshe said.

“The mother reported the missing children at Bellview satellite police station and a joint search operation was launched by the SAPS K9 Unit and the local police with the support of the local community.”

At about 8.30pm, they were found on the back seat of a wrecked vehicle at the home of one of the boys, Moatshe said.