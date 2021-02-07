4 arrested for possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition in Limpopo

GIYANI - Four alleged illegal immigrants have been arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition in Giyani, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) in Limpopo said on Sunday.

The four suspects, aged between 18 and 35, were arrested on Saturday, Limpopo Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said.

“The Hawks serious organised crime investigation [unit] received a tip-off about two suspicious vehicles in the Giyani CBD and it was followed up. The Hawks, assisted by Mopani district crime prevention members, the Giyani local criminal records centre, highway patrol members, and Giyani crime prevention members started to search for the vehicles and they were spotted in the area.

Upon searching the vehicles, a 9mm Norinco pistol, with its serial number filed off, and ammunition were found and seized. During the preliminary investigation, it was established that the four suspects were undocumented foreign nationals, Maluleke said.

The four suspects would appear in the Giyani Magistrates' Court on Monday on charges of contravening the Firearms Control Act and the Immigration Act. The firearm would be taken for ballistic test to ascertain its origin, said Maluleke.