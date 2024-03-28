45 killed after bus plunges off bridge before Easter holiday

Tragedy struck near Mamatlakala, Limpopo, on Thursday evening after a passenger bus careened out of control, killing 45 people and seriously injuring one individual. It is believed the bus was en route from Botswana to Moria.

The Minister of Transport, Sindisiwe Chikunga, expressed her deepest condolences to the families affected by the incident. "I am sending my heartfelt condolences to the families affected by the tragic bus crash near Mamatlakala. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. We continue to urge responsible driving at all times with heightened alertness as more people are on our roads this Easter weekend," Chikunga stated. The details surrounding the accident are still unfolding, with the South African Police Service (SAPS) providing updates on the ongoing rescue and recovery efforts.

According to preliminary reports, the driver lost control of the bus, causing it to collide with barriers on a bridge. This caused the bus to plunge over the edge and catch fire upon impact with the ground. Chikunga assured the public that a thorough investigation is under way to determine the precise cause of the crash. The scene was attended to by SAPS Tinmyne and the Limpopo Accident Response Team, who are working tirelessly to manage the aftermath of this tragic event.