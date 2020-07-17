67 ways to help this Mandela Day: Give the gift of literacy
Lisika Unite Foundation, while based in Polokwane, operates in the rural areas of Limpopo province to improve the quality of life for children through effective literacy and arts programmes around education and other social services support.
The NPO focuses on fostering education via our literacy skill development programme by offering an after school programmes in local primary schools and at their centre for orphaned, vulnerable and at-risk school children in rural areas of Eisleben, Ramokgopa and Botlokwa in general.
Lisika's goal is to uphold the child’s right to a basic education. They believe that no child should be kept from learning or engaging in community activities by hunger, menstruation or household food insecurity.
The literacy programme encourages the reading of books in the community and all participating schools by promoting the joy of reading. This allows schools and community members to read and talk about books while bringing the schools and community together with one common goal; decreasing the high rate of functional illiteracy in the community.
"Our aim is to create real and lasting change in our children, youth and community in general through our literacy programmes. As most parents in our community are not literate, there is no culture of parent participating in children literacy development and parents again do not speak language of instruction, nor are able to read," the organisation says.
How you can help
Lisika needs building materials and labour for their community public library in Eisleben. They also need blankets and warm clothes for the children in the communities they serve. A child who is hungry and cold simply cannot be expected to learn.
To learn more about Lisika Unite Foundation or register as a volunteer, visit their website.
Contact the foundation via email on [email protected] or by telephone on 081 740 8772.
