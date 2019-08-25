SAPS in Limpopo are investigating a case of culpable homicide after nine people died and 27 others were seriously injured in a multi-vehicle accident. Picture: SAPS

Polokwane - The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Zebediela outside Mokopane are investigating a case of culpable homicide after nine people died and 27 others were seriously injured in a multi-vehicle accident at about 8.30pm on Saturday night on the R579 near Rafiri village, Limpopo police said. It was alleged that a Nissan bakkie was overtaking another motor vehicle when it collided head-on with a Toyota Quantum. Subsequently, another Toyota Quantum and a Mercedes Benz sedan were also involved, Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said on Sunday.

"During this collision, seven people died instantly; two were certified dead on arrival at the hospital, bringing the total number of people who perished to nine, and 27 sustained serious injuries and they were taken to different hospitals for medical treatment."

The process of identifying the deceased was still underway. The cause of the collision was not yet known at this stage, but the police investigation was still under way, Ngoepe said.

