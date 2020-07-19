Absa bank consultant arrested by Hawks for alleged R25 million fraud

LIMPOPO – An intelligence driven operation between the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team, SAPS-Waterval members and Absa forensic investigators has resulted in the arrest of a 27-year-old Absa bank consultant for alleged fraud of R25 million in Elim on Friday.

It is alleged that the suspect stole R25 million from the Provincial Government accounts and deposited it into different accounts that he had opened.

Despite the clandestine efforts by the suspect, the team painstakingly managed to trace and freeze the complex web of the bank accounts linked to him.

The suspect was arrested at his workplace and his house was searched whereby four Absa ATM cards, two withdrawal slips and R2030 cash were found and seized.

The suspect will make his first appearance in the Waterval Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 20 July 2020 to face fraud charges.