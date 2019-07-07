SAPS management in Gauteng commended the vigilance of two police officers from Sunnyside in Pretoria, Sergeant Kubayi and Constable Baloyi, following the arrest of a 41-year-old suspect on Saturday in Sunnyside. Photo: SAPS Twitter

Johannesburg - The South African Police Service (SAPS) management in Gauteng on Sunday commended the vigilance of two police officers from Sunnyside in Pretoria, "Sergeant Kubayi and Constable Baloyi", following the arrest of a 41-year-old rape suspect in Sunnyside. The officers were on routine patrol on Saturday when they spotted a suspicious black Mazda 3 with two occupants, one male and one female, next to a park near Loveday and Justice Mahomed streets in Sunnyside, Captain Kay Makhubele said.

"Police found implements believed to have been either used or stolen during the commission of crime. It is alleged by the female occupant that she had been kidnapped the previous night and was raped at gunpoint by the male suspect; while police were able to confirm on further investigation that the male suspect had two pending rape cases [against him] from Lebowakgomo in Limpopo," Makhubele said.

Police visibility is an essential part of impact-driven policing, according to Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela.

"Criminals should never be comfortable and should understand that police mean business as we continue to heighten visibility to ensure the safety of our communities," Mawela said.

He also encouraged police officers to continue the good work by putting the interests of the people of Gauteng first.The arrested suspect would appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Monday, Makhubele said.

African News Agency (ANA)