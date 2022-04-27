Alleged drug dealer on the run after firing shots at Limpopo cops during sting operation

Rustenburg - A suspected drug dealer opened fire on the police when they pounced on him in Polokwane, Limpopo police said. Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the alleged drug dealer was found selling drugs from his car at a shopping mall on Monday.

"Members of the Limpopo Highway Patrol received information about a male suspect who was selling drugs inside a Mazda sedan vehicle at Savannah Mall on the outskirts of Polokwane. They quickly rushed to the said place, and upon arrival at the scene, the members stopped next to the vehicle matching the description given," he said. "The police then approached the vehicle with the aim of searching it, but all of sudden, the suspect sped off while shooting at them. The members returned fire, and a car chase ensued. The suspect immediately abandoned the vehicle next to Pholosho Medi Clinic and fled into the darkness on foot." He said the police searched the vehicle and found drugs and live rounds of ammunition.

"It is not known at this stage whether or not the suspect was struck during the shootout as the said vehicle was found with a bullet hole. No injuries were sustained by the members during the exchange of gunfire with the suspect. "A massive manhunt has since been launched and anyone with information that can help in the apprehension of the suspect is urged to contact the Investigating Officer, Warrant Officer Gerald Kotze on 082 744 8205 or Crime Stop number 0860 010 111 or the nearest police or MySAPS App," he said Cases of attempted murder and suspected dealing in drugs were opened.

