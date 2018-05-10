JOHANNESBURG - A 26-year-old woman arrested for killing her husband for alleged infidelity abandoned her bail application in the Moutse Magistrate's Court, Limpopo police said on Thursday.

She made her second court appearance on Wednesday.

Police said Lindi Nyama was suspicious of her husband, Mukondo Isaac, having an affair and followed him to a house on Monday night in Kirkvoschefontein, Dennilton.

Upon arrival, she broke down the door to gain access to the house and found her husband with another woman inside.

A fight ensued between the three and Nyama stabbed Isaac with a sharp object. He was certified dead on the scene.

The case was postponed to June 18, said Limpopo police spokesperson Constable Maphure Manamela.

African News Agency/ANA