Another taxi boss gunned down in Seshego, Limpopo
Share this article:
Rustenburg - A taxi boss died in a hail of bullets in Seshego, Limpopo police said on Tuesday.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the bullet riddled body of the man was found in his car on Sunday, after unknown gunmen sprayed his car with bullets.
"Preliminary police investigations revealed that the victim was sitting in his parked motor vehicle next to the traffic lights behind the Seshego Circle Centre when an unknown number of assailants approached in a white Toyota Fortuner without registration numbers and shot him several time before fleeing the scene.
"The motive behind the incident is not known at this stage but taxi violence cannot be ruled out," Mojapelo said.
He said the man was identified as Monageng Solomon Ledwaba, 53, the chairman of SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) in the area.
He said provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has appealed to community members to provide valuable information that can lead to the arrest of the assailants.
"Members of the community may contact Warrant Officer Kwena Malebana on 079 7081670 or Lieutenant Colonel Richard Boshomane on 079 894 5501, the Crime Stop number 0860010111or the nearest police."
In November last year, two taxi bosses returning from a funeral were gunned down in Limpopo, their bullet riddled bodies were found inside an idling sedan at the Pankop-Pienaarsrivier T-junction.
The two were identified as Charles Sibanda and Julius Morifi, 50, the chairman and secretary of Simunye Taxi Association.
IOL