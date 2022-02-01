Another taxi boss gunned down in Seshego, Limpopo

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the bullet riddled body of the man was found in his car on Sunday, after unknown gunmen sprayed his car with bullets.

Rustenburg - A taxi boss died in a hail of bullets in Seshego, Limpopo police said on Tuesday.

"Preliminary police investigations revealed that the victim was sitting in his parked motor vehicle next to the traffic lights behind the Seshego Circle Centre when an unknown number of assailants approached in a white Toyota Fortuner without registration numbers and shot him several time before fleeing the scene.

"The motive behind the incident is not known at this stage but taxi violence cannot be ruled out," Mojapelo said.

He said the man was identified as Monageng Solomon Ledwaba, 53, the chairman of SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) in the area.