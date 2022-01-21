Assistant teacher in court for alleged rape of boy aged 11

Rustenburg - A 30-year-old assistant teacher appeared in the Thohoyandou Magistrate's Court in connection with the rape and sexual assault of an 11-year-old boy, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Friday. NPA spokesperson in Limpopo Mashudu Malabi Dzhangi said the man was facing two counts of rape, sexual assault, five counts of child abuse, as well as one of assault with intent to cause grievously bodily harm.

"The man from Tshitereke village next to Vondwe in Vhembe District is alleged to have preyed on an 11-year-old boy and his mother. "The offences are alleged to have taken place between 2020 and 2021 but were only reported on 21 November 2021 after the victim had told his relative. The child could not tell his mother as he was also abused by the boyfriend," she said. Malabi Dzhangi said in his bail application the man submitted an affidavit indicating that he would lose his job and suffer financial loss by spending time in custody while he is innocent.

"The prosecution opposed bail and called a State witness who indicated the applicant had a case in August 2020 of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm where the complainant was the mother of the same boy. She was his girlfriend, pregnant with the accused’s child. The mother reconciled with the accused and the case was withdrawn. "The witness further told the court that the accused would interfere with witnesses, as he had access to their homestead and the victims were afraid of him. It is feared that he might intimidate them not to testify against him," she said. The witness further told the court that the accused worked with children at a local primary school and there was a likelihood that he could violate more children.