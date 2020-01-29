Durban - A man, supposedly an auctioneer, has been arrested for allegedly deliberately spreading foot and mouth disease (FMD) in the Limpopo province.
South Africa's minister of agriculture, land reform and rural development, Thoko Didiza, said on Wednesday that she welcomed the arrest.
“The outbreak of FMD in the Limpopo province has had a devastating effect on the economy of the country as a whole, and it is estimated that it has cost a lot of money, with the most severe effects felt by the red meat industry," said Didiza in an emailed statement.
She thanked the South African Police Service (SAPS) for "acting swiftly" to ensure the suspect was arrested.
The department said it opened a case with the police following the "suspicious spread" of the disease. The suspect was arrested and charged with contravention of the Animals Disease Act.