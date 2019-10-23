File picture: Pixabay

Cape Town – An awaiting-trial prisoner's escape plan backfired spectacularly – he broke his legs jumping off the roof of a police station and has had a case of escaping from lawful custody added to his woes. However, the 34-year-old almost had police fooled after he had managed to convince an officer he had been injured by a speeding car nearby after he was found crawling outside the Thohoyandou police cells in Limpopo, TimesLive reported.

A day later in hospital, though, he was recognised as an escapee and arrested on Wednesday.

According to police, the man had been in custody on charges for murder, business robbery, robbery in transit, malicious damage to property and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

"He apparently broke his legs when he jumped from the rooftop of the cells and crashed on the ground," said Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.