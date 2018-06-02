Groblersdal - The bodies of a man and a woman, one hanging from a tree, have been found in the Groblersdal area following an apparent domestic dispute, Limpopo police said on Sunday.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Limpopo strongly condemned "the continuous incidents of domestic violence which sometimes lead to the loss of lives or injuries", Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

This followed the discovery of two bodies at Uyskraal next to the N11 between Marble Hall and Roedtan in the Marble Hall policing area outside Groblersdal on Sunday morning.

"It is alleged that a passerby noticed the body of a person hanging at the tree and summoned the police who reacted swiftly. In the process of the crime scene investigations, the police found the body of a 22-year-old woman with bruises around her neck, the body of a 37-year-old man hanged at the tree, and a minor baby boy of about four months, believed to be the child of either one or both deceased, was found next to them playing."

The child was unharmed and had been taken to a place of safety. The motive for the incident was not yet known, but domestic violence could not be ruled out.

"Members of the community are advised and encouraged, that in case of any domestic-related situation, they must consult their relevant local professionals for intervention rather than harming or taking the life of another. The police investigations are continuing," Ngoepe said.

