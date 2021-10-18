Bid to make wife’s murder look like suicide backfires for Limpopo man

Pretoria - Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has welcomed the lengthy jail sentence handed down by the High Court in Polokwane against a 39-year-old man, Lesetja Mogau Chaba, for murdering his wife. Limpopo SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said Chaba was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment after being found guilty of murdering his wife, Lerato Ntjana Chaba.

“The court found that on 25 January 2019, the accused murdered his wife by hanging her with a rope in their RDP house at Lebowakgomo Section S, making it look like a suicide,” said Mojapelo. “He, thereafter, left and went to his parents’ house at Seleteng gaMphahlele. While at his parents' house, he then contacted his neighbours, alleging that he is trying to contact his wife and there is no response.” The neighbour swiftly went to the Chabas homestead to check on Lerato’s whereabouts and found the woman hanging from the roof.

“Police investigations were activated, and following a thorough investigation by detective warrant officer Nkhulu Makgoba, the deceased's husband was linked to the incident. He was arrested for murder,” said Mojapelo. Limpopo police chief Hadebe, on Monday, applauded the investigating officer for cracking the case and ensuring that the murderous husband was ultimately punishment by the courts. “As we are currently implementing vigorous plans to fight the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide, this sentence will send a clear message that the police are more than determined to crack any such cases and bring the culprits to book,” said Hadebe.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a 72-year-old man was, on Monday, appearing before the Musina Magistrate’s Court after he was arrested by the SAPS in Limpopo for allegedly raping a 13- year-old girl at Matswale township, on the outskirts of Musina. “The mother of the victim reportedly arrived home from work on Thursday afternoon, 14 October 2021, and found the victim crying,” Mojapelo said earlier. “The suspect, who is a neighbour, allegedly raped the little child in his house and promised to give her money. The matter was reported to the police, and the suspect was traced and arrested.”