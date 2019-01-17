File picture: Pexels

Johannesburg - The South Police Service (SAPS) has launched a manhunt following the killing of an unidentified man whose body was discovered next to a municipal park depo near Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane. A security guard on Wednesday evening at around 10 pm saw a couple in a blue Volkswagen Polo parked in the area. A man allegedly dragged something in a refuse bag to nearby bushes and returned to the car.

"After some few minutes, together with the female companion, the man went back to the dumping area and set the bag alight before driving away. The police were called and immediately rushed to the scene. Upon arrival, they discovered the body of a man which was partially burnt inside that refuse bag," Saps Polokwane spokesperson, Captain Mamphaswa Seabi said.

The motive behind the killing is unknown. Police investigations and a search for the couple in the car are ongoing.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the police emergency number 0860010111, the SMS Crime Line 32211 or the nearest police station.

African News Agency/ANA