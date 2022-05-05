Brothers plead guilty to rhino poaching in Limpopo court

Rustenburg - Two brothers arrested in connection with rhino poaching pleaded guilty at the Giyani Magistrate's Court, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Thursday. NPA spokesperson in Limpopo Mashudu Malabi Dzhangi said the Van Deventer brothers, Nicolaas, 56, and Gideon, 53, pleaded guilty and were sentenced by the court for conspiracy to hunt rhinos, illegal hunting, killing and de-horning a rhino bull, possession of rhino horns, selling rhino horns, trespassing and possession of a loaded firearm.

"The sentences were ordered to run concurrently. Gideon was sentenced to serve an effective 10 years’ imprisonment and Nicolaas will serve 15 years’ direct imprisonment," she said. The brothers were arrested on January 6, 2017, for the offences committed between December 2016 and January 2017. "On the day of their arrest they were found tossing a rhino horn from the window of their speeding bakkie while being pursued by police along the Vivo and Makhado Road in Limpopo. The accused were in custody for five years waiting for their trial to be finalised."

She said during aggravation of sentence, advocate Norman Makuvele called Mario Scholtz of SANParks, who testified that the syndicates were hunting and smuggling rhino horns and the accused were hunters and dealers. "Advocate Makuvele told the court that the duo first made the headlines in KwaZulu-Natal 10 years ago when they were caught poaching rhinos in the Hluhluwe-Imfolozi Park and again for possession of rhino horns in the Bela Bela area in Limpopo. "Several adult rhinos and calves were shot indiscriminately and left to die. He prayed to court to sentence the accused to a long period of imprisonment as they have countless previous convictions, many of them relating to environmental issues and rhino poaching in South Africa."

