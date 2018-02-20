Polokwane - Three armed men shot and killed a Polokwane businessman at his Flora Park home in front of his son, Limpopo police said on Wednesday.

''The son was at the gate going to school on Tuesday at around 7am when three unknown men confronted him and pushed him back into the house. They then also pushed the house helper into the bedroom where the deceased was and without saying a word, shot the deceased several times,'' said police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

The businessman was identified as 46-year-old Ngwako William Mathebula, owner of Thaba Security Services.

No arrests have been made.

The police investigation continues.

African News Agency/ANA