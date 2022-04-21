Businessman robbed of large amount of money in Limpopo, two arrested

Rustenburg – “It is alleged that three unknown suspects wearing black balaclavas followed a 41 year-old business man who was walking at Twin Centre Complex intending to deposit a large amount of cash at the First National Bank (FNB),” said spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. He said the gunmen unexpectedly, fired several shots to scare the people at the complex and attacked the businessman who refused to hand over the money.

“The victim was shot on the lower body and ultimately handed over an undisclosed amount of cash to the suspects who immediately fled the scene driving a white VW Polo motor vehicle. “Police received information about the robbery and immediately started to search for the three suspects who were in company of the fourth suspect alleged to be a getaway driver.” Ledwaba said the vehicle fitting the description was spotted driving along R555 Steelpoort road, attempts to stop it were not successful and a car chase ensued until the suspects were cornered at Marloti brick yard.

They abandoned the vehicle and tried to flee on foot but police arrested two suspects whilst the other two evaded arrest. “The victim is currently admitted in hospital after sustaining injuries and a manhunt has since been launched for the suspects. “The two suspects aged 38 and 41 are expected to appear before the Burgersfort Magistrate’s Court soon facing charges of robbery with a firearm and attempted murder.

“Anyone with information that can assist with the apprehension of the remaining two suspects should contact the Investigating Officer, Colonel Elias Zwane on 082 449 0273 or crime stop number 08600 10111 or nearest police or My SAPSApp,” Ledwaba said. In a separate incident, the Hawks said Linda Ann Labuschagne, 42, was convicted at the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in Gqeberha for multiple counts of tax fraud amounting to over R2.4 million. Spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Philani Nkwalase said Labuschagne was arrested on July 20 last year, after two cases of fraud were reported in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

The cases were reported by her former employers in the tax consulting industry based in Gqeberha. “The Hawks Serious Commercial Investigation found that she convinced her former employers’ clients to pay all tax related dues to an ‘updated’ bank account. The said account was hers and not that of the South African Revenue Services (Sars) as she purported. “The court has convicted her on 119 counts of fraud committed during the period 2017 to 2020,” he said.

