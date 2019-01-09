Picture: Pixabay

Johannesburg - A 40-year-old female teacher was shot dead on Tuesday at Ntsako village in the Letsitele area, outside Tzaneen, and her boyfriend was later found dead at his house, prompting the top cop in Limpopo to condemn the murder in the "strongest terms". lvone Mushwana, a teacher at Nyatshiri Primary School, was seen with her boyfriend next to the local scrap yard. Witnesses said they heard gunshots coming from the direction where the couple was standing.

When the witnesses checked they found the teacher lying on the ground. She had been shot and her boyfriend was seen running away.

Police were alerted and a search for the suspect ensured.

"Within few hours of hunting, the boyfriend Khashane Willy Malatji aged 45 who is a local businessman was found dead in his house at Nkowankowa in the Ritavi Policing area outside Tzaneen with a gunshot wound and the firearm lying next to his body," said spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

The motive for the fatal shooting and suspected suicide remain unknown.

Police in Letsitele have opened a case of murder following Mushwana's death. They have also initiated an inquest into Malatji's death.

Limpopo Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba said he was concerned about domestic-related incidents which were prevalent in the province.

The provincial commissioner condemned in "the strongest terms" the "continuous acts of violence perpetrated against women".

African News Agency/ANA