JOHANNESBURG - A case of attempted murder against a traffic officer, accused of shooting at three teenage girls and injuring one, was postponed in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Friday.

The 42-year-old Polokwane traffic officer was arrested on Thursday.

Limpopo police said the incident happened in Greenside, outside of Polokwane. Three girls, aged 13, 15 and 17, were walking along a street on Wednesday when the officer, driving a car, started insulting them.

"An exchange of words ensued between the man and the youngsters until he chased them with his motor vehicle. The suspect apparently fired several shots in the direction of the children, injuring the 17-year-old in the process," spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

"Police and emergency services were alerted, leading to the apprehension of the suspect and the confiscation of his private firearm."

The injured teenager was taken to hospital and was later discharged.

The case was postponed to June 14 for further investigation.

African News Agency/ANA