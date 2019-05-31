Photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Polokwane - The case against 11 suspects, nine minors and two adults, accused of Thoriso Themane's murder has been postponed at the Polokwane Magistrates' court.



All 11 appeared on Friday in separate courtrooms, all on a murder charge.





According to NPA spokesperson Mashudu Dzhangi, the minors, aged between 13 and 17, appeared in the children’s court where their case was postponed pending an assessment.





"Their case has been postponed to the August 14 2019 pending the assessment report of the psychologist of accused 6 and 7.





"The other accused, Chuene Maleka, 36, and Alfred Mothapo, 37, also appeared today. The case against them was remanded to August 6, 2019 for further investigation."





Dzhangi added that t he R2 000 bail granted to the accused was also extended.





The 11 suspects were all arrested earlier this year over the brutal murder of 27-year-old Themane.





Themane was assaulted and left for dead in February in the Flora Park suburb.





An oblivious Themane was returning home from music practice at church when he was accosted and attacked, allegedly by a mob of teenage boys.





Limpopo police said he was found on Sunday and taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.





IOL