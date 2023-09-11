Caught in the act: Two men cornered by cops, arrested while robbing a spaza shop

Two men will appear in a Limpopo court on Tuesday after they were arrested by police for a business robbery and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the duo was arrested after a tuck shop was robbed on Sunday at Phokwane village.

“The swift response by police in Nebo outside Sekhukhune has led to the arrest of two suspects for alleged business robbery and recovery of a firearm with ammunition. The incident took place on Sunday, September 10, at about 3pm,” said Ledwaba. “The police responded to a complaint of business robbery at Phokwane Village after two suspects allegedly stormed into a tuck shop and demanded cash from the owner at gunpoint,” he said. A firearm loaded with ammunition and a knife were found at the scene during the arrest of two men who allegedly robbed a spaza shop in a Limpopo village. Picture: SAPS Police were alerted to the incident and officers attached to the crime prevention unit swiftly reacted.

The two alleged robbers were arrested at the scene. “One firearm with ammunition as well as a knife were seized,” said Ledwaba. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has commended the ongoing efforts to combat business robberies in the province.

“The diligent efforts of these members (police officers) are commendable in their pursuit of apprehending suspects involved in business robberies and recovering firearms. Their commitment to public safety and crime prevention is vital for the safety of the business community,” she said. Last week, a 34-year-old man appeared before the Giyani Magistrate’s Court after he was arrested for alleged possession of illicit cigarettes and illegal skin-lightening creams. A 34-year-old man was arrested in Limpopo last week for possession of illicit cigarettes and skin lightening creams in Limpopo. Picture: SAPS At the time, Ledwaba said the man, a foreign national was arrested on Tuesday at Giyani.