Caught in the act: Woman and bae in court after being arrested at plush home for alleged possession of crystal meth

A 38-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman are appearing in court after they were arrested by police in Limpopo for alleged possession and dealing in illicit drugs. Police in Limpopo, led by the provincial crime intelligence narcotics team on Wednesday morning arrested the couple in Polokwane.

The arrest happened at around 5am as the couple arrived at a residential estate in Polokwane after travelling from Gauteng province. “Members received information about suspects who were transporting drugs from Gauteng to Polokwane,” Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said. A South African woman, aged 22, and her lover, a foreign national, aged 38, were arrested in Polokwane after police followed them from Gauteng, where the couple had allegedly picked up a consignment of drugs. Picture: SAPS “An intelligence-driven operation was conducted, and the said vehicle was followed until it reached an estate in Ivydale, on the outskirts of Polokwane.”

A search was conducted inside the vehicle, and police officers said they discovered crystal meth with a street value of approximately R80,000. Crystal meth was found in the car, seemingly hidden in the spare tyre, when police pounced. Picture: SAPS The drugs, as well as the vehicle, were confiscated by police. “The duo, a 38-year-old man who is a foreign national, and his South African partner, aged 22, were subsequently arrested and charged for dealing in drugs,” said Ledwaba.

Crystal meth was allegedly found in the car when police arrested a South African woman, aged 22, and her lover, a foreign national, aged 38. Picture: SAPS Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has commended the law enforcement unit for their “prompt response”. Earlier this week, IOL reported that police at Bela-Bela, in Limpopo, had intercepted and arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly dealing in illicit drugs, while he was coming from Pretoria, where his supplier is based. At the time, Ledwaba said members of the SAPS Bela-Bela detectives operationalised intelligence information and apprehended the alleged drug dealer while he was on his way from his supplier.