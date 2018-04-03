The bodies of mine workers burnt beyond recognition after their work bus was petrol bombed near Burgersfort, Limpopo. Picture: SAPS/Supplied

Rustenburg - The South African Chamber of Mines on Tuesday, said it was deeply shocked and saddened by the violent deaths of six Modikwa mine employees.

Six mineworkers burnt to death when their bus was petrol bombed on Monday night, at Driekop village near Burgersfort, Limpopo, 44 others were injured.

"These events are particularly shocking given the gruesome and merciless nature of this attack on innocent people who were making their way to work to provide for their families. The level of brutality of this attack is inconceivable and the impact of this act of violence will be felt for many years to come, not only by those who survived the incident, but also by those left behind," the Chamber said.

A R500 000 reward has been offered to anyone who can help police catch those responsible.

Operations had been stopped at the mine following the incident.

African News Agency/ANA