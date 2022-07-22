Collins Chabane municipal mayor gunned down in home

Durban - The Municipal Mayor of the Collins Chabane local municipality in Limpopo, Moses “Big-Moss” Maluleke, was shot dead in his home on Thursday night. Maluleke’s son, who is believed to be a teenager, was also injured during the attack.

Jimmy Machaka, spokesperson for the ANC in Limpopo, confirmed that the MM was killed last night. “I can confirm that Moses Maluleke, the Municipal Mayor of Collins Chabane, was shot dead last night. We know that his son was also injured. We will be releasing the details later on today,” Machaka told IOL. According to the police, three suspects entered the 56-year-old’s home in Saselamani village, Polokwane, at 7pm. The suspects demanded money from Maluleke and his son.

“When the pair could not comply with the suspects' instructions, they were allegedly shot at by the trio. “The mayor succumbed to his injuries on scene, and his son survived. The son was transported to a nearby hospital where he is receiving further medical care,” said police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe. She said police have since launched a 72-hour activation to locate the three suspects.

According to the Municipality’s website, Maluleke was elected as Mayor in December 2018 and worked closely with the late Minister of Public Administration and Services, Collins Chabane. He was a long-standing ANC member. IOL