Magatle - Police in Magatle outside Lebowakgomo have arrested a 27-year-old suspect for allegedly "dismembering a 55-year-old victim of his private parts", Limpopo police said on Sunday. The incident happened at Bolahlakgomo village at around 3am on Sunday morning, Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.



"The victim was found by a passerby, naked, bleeding, and in agonising pain. The police were called and reacted swiftly, but by the time they arrived at the scene the victim had already been taken to hospital," he said.

"Preliminary investigations led police to the suspect’s house at Bolahlakgomo, where the alleged severed private parts were found placed in a washing basket. Forensic investigations will still be conducted to determine if the private parts belong to the victim. The suspect was not found at his house."

A manhunt was immediately launched and the suspect was arrested within hours at a wedding ceremony at Bolahlakgomo. The victim had also suffered multiple stab wounds and had been admitted to hospital in a critical condition.

The suspect, previously convicted and jailed for murder and malicious damage to property, would appear in the Thabamoopo Magistrate's Court on Monday on a charge of attempted murder.

"The motive for this brutal attack is unknown at this stage. Police investigations are continuing," Ngoepe said.

