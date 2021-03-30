Cop accused of fatally shooting 3 people was on duty, says Ipid

Pretoria - Police watchdog the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said on Tuesday that the police officer who allegedly shot and killed three people in Dennilton, Limpopo, had gone on the work assignment with his niece. “According the information received thus far, the police constable from the Crime Intelligence Unit in Dennilton police station received a tip-off that certain people from Pretoria would be arriving in Dennilton on Sunday. The officer allegedly sought the necessary approval from the police commander to act on the tip-off,” said Ipid national spokesperson Ndileka Cola. She said the commander advised the constable “to get his colleague to go with him, but due to other challenges his colleague could not join him”. “As alleged, the officer then went to White House tavern that same Sunday with his niece. Later, an argument ensued between the officer and other people in the tavern,” said Cola. “The police officer allegedly fatally shot the three people and the fourth one sustained serious injuries and is currently in hospital.”

Earlier this month, Ipid arrested four police officers in Gauteng in connection with the murder of Mthokozisi Ntumba, the 35-year-old bystander who was shot dead during protests outside Wits University.

Ntumba’s death as a result of police action has put the conduct of Public Order Policing units under scrutiny.

At the time, Cola said the four officers who had been arrested were from the Public Order Policing unit.

The arrest of the four police officers comes as the Human Rights Watch in South Africa calls for the SAPS to place a moratorium on the use of shotgun-fired rubber bullets.

Last week, the four police officers charged with the murder of Ntumba were each granted R8,000 (about US$530) bail.

Tshepisho Kekana, 28, Cidraas Motseathata, 43, Madimetja Legodi, 37, and Victor Mohammed, 51, were granted bail at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Ntumba was shot dead, allegedly by the police, when he found himself in the line of fire as protesting students and police clashed in the streets of Johannesburg.

The students had blocked roads during their protest in which they called for Wits University to allow all students who had been financially excluded to be allowed to register for the 2021 academic year.

