Johannesburg - A 30-year-old mother accused of chaining her 12-year-old disabled daughter and locking her inside the house was granted R500 bail in the Bela Bela Magistrate's Court. Limpopo police spokesman Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe however said the woman was still in custody because no one turned up to pay her bail.

She was arrested on Wednesday after concerned neighbours alerted police about a girl being ill-treated by her mother.

Officers found the 12-year-old alone and chained to a chair in the house. She was rescued and taken to a place of safety.

The mother was arrested and charged with child neglect and appeared in court on Thursday. Her case was postponed to August for further investigation.

African News Agency/ANA