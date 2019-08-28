Picture: luctheo/Pixabay

Johannesburg - The provincial commissioner of Limpopo Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba on Wednesday welcomed the arrest of a 35-year-old sergeant and a 34-year-old constable for corruption and defeating the ends of justice. Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the two were arrested on Tuesday at around 6pm, while they were reporting for their night duties.

The arrests emanate from an investigation that was launched following an incident of culpable homicide that was attended by them.

"It is alleged that during August 2018 a pedestrian was killed in a hit and run incident in Penina Park, Polokwane but the driver, who did not possess a driver’s license at the time, was later that night arrested," said Mojapelo.

Ledwaba said instead of locking him up, the two allegedly demanded R10 000 and thereafter released him.

“The overwhelming majority members of the South African Police Service in this province are always performing their functions professionally and without reproach,” said Ledwaba.

“The arrest of the two members must, however, send a strong message that corruption within our own ranks or anywhere else will not be tolerated and that decisive action will be taken against such tendencies."

The pair will appear in Polokwane Regional Court on Wednesday.

African News Agency/ANA