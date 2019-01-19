File picture: SAPS Twitter

Polokwane - Limpopo police are offering a reward of up to R50,000 for any information that can lead to the arrest and subsequent conviction of the suspects responsible for the murder of a government official whose body was found dumped next to the new Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Tuesday night. "The deceased has been identified as Marks Rambau, 48, and [he] was a deputy director in the Limpopo department of transport. He is from ha-Masia in the Vhembe district and was currently staying at Ivy Park in Polokwane," Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said on Saturday.

"The deceased’s body was allegedly dumped and set alight by what appeared to be a couple driving a blue VW Polo. The partially burned body was found by the police soon after they were summoned by a security officer on duty at the offices next to the municipality park’s depo, next to the new Peter Mokaba Stadium," Mojapelo said.

The motive for the killing was unknown at this stage. Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of those responsible was requested to contact Captain Sekhwela at 072-717-8344, or Captain Ntini at 073-149-0140, or the police crime stop toll free number 08600-1011.

African News Agency/ANA