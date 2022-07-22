Cops ordered to ‘hunt down’ killers of Limpopo lecturer burnt beyond recognition during alleged mob attack

Durban - The SAPS Limpopo Provincial Commissioner has established a team of investigators to probe the brutal death of a lecturer who was killed in an alleged mob attack at the weekend. Sphiwe Patrick Zondo, a lecturer at Waterberg TVET College, was killed on Saturday in the Mamaolo village.

Police said Zondo was suspected of stock theft. They added that preliminary police investigations revealed that the Zondo, who was a resident of Lebowakgomo but originated from Vryheid in Kwazulu-Natal, often buys goats from the surrounding villages and takes them to his KwaZulu-Natal home. On the day of the murder, it is alleged he was accosted by community members at Mamaolo when he was seen transporting several goats in a bakkie.

Zondo, 43, was allegedly dragged from the vehicle, severely assaulted and burned beyond recognition. His vehicle was also torched. Lieutenant General Hadebe said a team had been ordered to relentlessly hunt down all perpetrators who were involved in this brutal killing and bring them to book.

“Incidents of people taking the law into their own hands are now escaping, and the police will deal with them as matters of priority, and anyone found to be on the wrong side of the law, will face serious consequences. “We call on all community members to isolate these perpetrators and work closely with the police by reporting any information about crimes to the police,” concluded Hadebe. A case of murder and malicious damage to property has been opened.

