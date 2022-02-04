Cops refuse R8 000 bribe and arrested three for smuggling R1.8 million illicit cigarettes

PRETORIA – Three people, between 24 and 40 years old, have appeared before Naboomspruit Magistrate’s Court facing charges of dealing in illicit cigarettes and bribery after a botched attempt to transport illicit cigarettes to Gauteng. Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said members of Limpopo tracking team, Groblersdal SAPS, Limpopo highway patrol and Marble Hall SAPS reservists conducted a crime intelligence led operation after receiving information about a truck ferrying the illicit cigarettes from Musina.

"They promptly followed the leads, and a described truck was spotted along the N11 road to Marble Hall. The truck (was) then cornered and stopped at Roedtan," Mojapelo said. He said after a thorough search, police recovered 146 boxes of Remington cigarettes hidden in the compartment of the truck. "The cigarettes are valued at R1.8 million. The driver aged 24 was immediately arrested. The truck was allegedly escorted by a white (Volkswagen) Polo. When the police were busy, two occupants from the Polo approached them and offered the team an amount of R8 700," said Mojapelo.

The two people, aged 30 and 40 were also arrested for bribery. Police also seized the two vehicles, a 10 tonne Hyundai truck and the VW Polo TDI. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe said she is "extremely impressed" by the arrest and urged the police officers to work harder in squeezing the space for criminals in this province.