CPF members from Limpopo get life imprisonment for murder

Rustenburg - Nine members of the community policing forum (CPF) in Tshivhilwi village were sentenced to life imprisonment at the High Court in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said. NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi Dzhangi said the group was facing charges related to the killing and kidnapping of Vhonani Sibara

“The group, who handed themselves to the police, are Avhakholwi Tshivhase, 40, Joko Mudzanani, 51, Kuvhanganani Abraham Mudau, 45, Ntshengedzeni Patrick Muthegu, 49, Nthambeleni Obert Lukhwareni, 52, Maanda Nephalama, 27, Mpho Sidney Musundwa, 29, and Azwianewi Mphathele, 40. “Two other accused, Livhuwani Shela Khohomela and Rudzani Patrick Mathaulula, died before the trial,” she said. Mashudu Malabi Dzhangi said State witnesses testified that on February 24, 2014, the accused persons of Tshivhilwi village went out looking for Vhonani Sibara. They found Sibara, tied him up, and took him to a certain spot where they heavily assaulted him, for being in possession of a stolen mobile phone belonging to one of the community members.

“The group proceeded to look for the other victim, Thanziela Mailanombe, who was kidnapped and later released. “All accused were present and participated by heavily assaulting the deceased with sjamboks, hose pipes and kicking him. “Judge Khami Makhafola said that the evidence of the State witnesses was overwhelming and convicted all accused," she said.