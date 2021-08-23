Criminals robbing motorists at gunpoint after placing spikes on N1 and R101 highway, warn Limpopo police

JOHANNESBURG: Police in Limpopo have wanted members of the public to be careful along the N1 and R101 in Polokwane and Kranskop, as a criminal syndicate is placing spikes on the road and robbing motorists. Limpopo police said the syndicate was operating along the N1 and R101 highways, between the Polokwane and Kranskop Toll Plaza.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo called on motorists to be vigilant, as at least three incidents had been reported to police, in the Mokopane district, over the past weekend. “Sharp objects are reportedly placed by the criminals on the road, resulting in motorists experiencing punctures and being forced to stop to change tyres. “The victims are then robbed of their belongings at gunpoint,” said Mojapelo.

He said police were investigating three cases of armed robbery, after motorists had their possessions stolen, after busting their tyres in the area. “One of the recent incidents took place along the R101 road on Saturday night, August 21, 2021, when the victim’s vehicle suddenly got a puncture as a result of the said spikes. “While changing the tyre, three suspects emerged from the bushes and fired some shots.

“They then forced the victim and his wife into the bushes, and robbed them of cellphones and bank cards. The victims managed to escape with minor injuries,” said Mojapelo. In another separate incident, two motorists were attacked after they also hit the spikes on the road. “As the victims were busy changing tyres, the suspects suddenly emerged from the nearby bushes and threatened them with pistols and a rifle. They were then robbed of items that included cash, cellphones, laptops, bank cards, and clothes,” said Mojapelo.