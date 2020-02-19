Johannesburg - Police in Limpopo have arrested a 52-year-old after the gruesome killing of four of his children.
Police had launched a manhunt for the man after the discovery of four bodies in the Mecklenburg area, just outside Burgersfort in Limpopo.
Police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said the man had been traced in the Ga-Pasha area in the Selatole village, and was duly arrested.
“The 52-year old father of the deceased children has been traced and arrested by police this evening in Ga-Pasha, Selatole village.
“He will be charged with four counts of murder and he will appear in Mecklenburg Magistrate's Court within 48 hours,” said Muridili.