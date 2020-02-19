Dad arrested after killing of four children in Limpopo









Picture: luctheo/Pixabay Johannesburg - Police in Limpopo have arrested a 52-year-old after the gruesome killing of four of his children. Police had launched a manhunt for the man after the discovery of four bodies in the Mecklenburg area, just outside Burgersfort in Limpopo. Police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said the man had been traced in the Ga-Pasha area in the Selatole village, and was duly arrested. “The 52-year old father of the deceased children has been traced and arrested by police this evening in Ga-Pasha, Selatole village. “He will be charged with four counts of murder and he will appear in Mecklenburg Magistrate's Court within 48 hours,” said Muridili.

Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole welcomed the arrested and commended Limpopo’s provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba for ensuring the swift arrest just hours after police activated a 72-hour activation plan.

The police said the four deceased children were all aged between three and nine years old.

The father was the prime suspect after police received information that he was the last person to be seen with the children in the village.

Muridili said the bodies of the four children - Katlego, 9, Joyce, 7, Tshepo, 5, and Adel, 3, were found in bush about 5kms from their home.

“Preliminary police investigations indicate that the father allegedly asked the driver of the scholar transport for his children and since the driver knew the father, he permitted him to take them.

“The motive for this brutal murders has not yet been established but investigations continue,” said Muridili.