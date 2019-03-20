File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

JOHANNESBURG - The Polokwane High Court on Monday sentenced Lesiba Albert Motsayi to life in prison for killing his six month-old baby girl with a pickaxe in Mookgopong last year. Limpopo police spokesman Constable Maphure Manamela said the horrific incident emanated from a jealous rage after Motsayi arrived at his ex-girlfriend's home and asked to her to go to his house so that he could spend some time with their baby alone. Later on, when the mother wanted to return to her home, he accused her of cheating on him.

"She hastily turned and went to ask her younger sister to go fetch the baby for her but the accused went inside the room where the infant was sleeping and assaulted her with a pickaxe.The baby was taken to hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries," said Manamela.

The 27-year-old father was arrested on the same day.

African News Agency (ANA)